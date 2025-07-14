Trump kept FIFA Club World Cup trophy for himself - leaving champion Chelsea to lift a replica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump revealed that FIFA officials gave him the Club World Cup trophy ahead of Chelsea’s win in inaugural competition’s final.

Before the showpiece game at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, Trump told broadcaster DAZN that he was gifted the trophy, and that it currently sits in the Oval Office.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the White House, along with the trophy, in March.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office,” Trump said. “And then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ He says, ‘We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.’”

“And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting…It’s in the Oval right now,” he added.

This meant that, despite upsetting the odds with their triumph over European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea had to make do with the replica trophy.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump stands on stage as Chelsea celebrates their Club World Cup victory ( AP )

Trump also quipped he “could” write an executive order changing the name of “soccer” to “football.”

“They would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer,” Trump said, referring to the sport’s name throughout much of the world.

The interviewer asked: “What if we make an executive order that we can only say football?”

“I think we could do that,” he added. “I think I could do that.”

open image in gallery Trump confirmed that the original trophy is still sitting in the Oval Office, with champions Chelsea lifting a replica. ( Getty Images )

Trump grabbed headlines throughout Sunday’s final. He was jeered when he appeared on the stadium’s screens alongside First Lady Melania Trump, and again when he walked onto the pitch to present medals to the players with Infantino, who confirmed last week that FIFA opened a new office in New York City’s Trump Tower.

More confusion was sparked online when the president remained with the Chelsea players on stage as they celebrated, having already handed captain Reece James the trophy.

After the match, players from the English Premier League club admitted they didn’t expect the president to stay with them.

“I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes,” Cole Palmer, who scored twice in the game, told PA Media.

“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” captain James added.