Chelsea v PSG live: Underdog Blues try to make history in Club World Cup final against European champions
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea can earn themselves a massive payday with victory over Luis Enrique’s all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain in the revamped Club World Cup final
Chelsea have a golden opportunity to become world champions this evening but there is a pretty big obstacle in their way, in the form of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.
A fascinating Club World Cup final in New York pits Enzo Maresca’s underdog Blues against a PSG side who look unstoppable, having demolished Inter Milan 5-0 at the end of May to clinch their first-ever Champions League crown and then thumping Real Madrid 4-0 last time out in the Club World Cup semi-finals for good measure.
Chelsea have had a bumpy ride in the United States, overcoming one of the first shocks of the tournament – a 3-1 group stage loss to Flamengo – before seeing their last-16 tie with Benfica marred by a two-hour weather delay but bounced back and comfortably dispatched Fluminense in a dominant display at the semi-final stage.
They now have a date with destiny at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, as Luis Enrique’s incredibly impressive French and European champions stand in their way of an unlikely triumph and a huge payday.
Enzo Fernandez has not held back when revealing the harsh reality of what it’s like to play in the extreme heat that’s been experienced at the Club World Cup, with temperatures on the East Coast reaching as high as 34C.
"Honestly, the heat is incredible,” Fernandez said. “The other day I got a bit dizzy during a play. I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy.
“Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it's very dangerous - moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home. The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow.
“Let's hope that next year they change the schedule, at least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle, right?"
And here’s Will on how PSG demolished a helpless Real Madrid
Is it too soon to call this “vintage PSG”? This iteration of the Parisian giants has only really begun to come into effect over the last eight months. But after watching the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan fall to their brilliance in Europe, this is becoming the norm for Paris Saint-Germain. They’ve now demonstrated their ability as a giant-killer on the global stage.
The mighty Real Madrid, one of the Club World Cup’s biggest draws to the American audience, were their latest victims.
To say that Xabi Alonso has been given a reality check in the Real hot seat might be a bit of a stretch. The gulf between the side he’s inherited and the footballing powerhouse sculpted by Luis Enrique was apparent before a ball was kicked.
But if the former midfield maestro has his own hopes of “modernising” at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has a long way to go before the Galacticos can scratch the surface of what has been created in Paris.
How did Chelsea make it through to the final? Check out Will Castle’s report from their semi-final triumph over Fluminense:
Against a legend of old, Chelsea have a new Brazilian to deify. They are potentially 90 minutes away from becoming world champions, and they have a mid-tournament acquisition to thank.
Fluminense’s journey in the Club World Cup has been nothing short of remarkable. Running on financial fumes, they’ve slayed European giants and Saudi money machines. Thiago Silva, a beloved former Chelsea figure now spending his final footballing days captaining his boyhood club, has been lauded as the heart and soul of their unexpected success. But at the feet of fellow local boy Joao Pedro, Fluminense’s dream of conquering the globe came crashing down.
Joao Pedro, justifying his £60m price tag in his first start, may well be the missing piece to Enzo Maresca’s puzzle. Two stunning goals from the Brazilian propelled the Blues to the final, proving that the much-tried “versatile striker” playstyle – the one the likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have struggled to master – may in fact have a place in the Italian tactician’s system.
Tournament football can be cruel. It can also act as the making of managers. Enzo Maresca, like Thomas Tuchel before him, will be hoping the latter rings true as his side close in on their date with destiny.
Chelsea have clawed their way to within 90 minutes of becoming, by definition, world champions. Barring a six-minute blip against Flamengo, sparking a loss that proved incredibly beneficial for the Blues’ wider campaign, they have bossed the inaugural Club World Cup to set up a final showdown with the imperious Paris Saint-Germain.
Maresca’s tactical philosophy is slowly beginning to take shape in a way fans can get behind. Suddenly, “Maresca ball” doesn’t feel like such a chore to watch.
Read Will Castle’s full preview from New York:
Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final.
Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.
The 23-year-old will subsequently play no part in Chelsea’s bid to become world champions as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey on Sunday.
“Noni is in contact with the new club,” he told a press conference. “I guess he is going to be (announced) in the next hours.”
Club World Cup final results
So, how did we get here?
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea
Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal
Saturday 5 July
PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea
Wednesday 9 July
PSG 4-0 Real Madrid
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Chelsea vs PSG (East Rutherford) - 8pm BST
How to watch the Club World Cup final
The Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 13 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Chelsea v PSG - Club World Cup final
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Club World Cup final.
Underdogs Chelsea face a huge task against Champions League winners PSG, who have looked unbeatable, but a huge payday and the trophy in the revamped tournament are the rewards on offer.
