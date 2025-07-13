Chelsea take on irresistible Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup final

Chelsea have a golden opportunity to become world champions this evening but there is a pretty big obstacle in their way, in the form of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

A fascinating Club World Cup final in New York pits Enzo Maresca’s underdog Blues against a PSG side who look unstoppable, having demolished Inter Milan 5-0 at the end of May to clinch their first-ever Champions League crown and then thumping Real Madrid 4-0 last time out in the Club World Cup semi-finals for good measure.

Chelsea have had a bumpy ride in the United States, overcoming one of the first shocks of the tournament – a 3-1 group stage loss to Flamengo – before seeing their last-16 tie with Benfica marred by a two-hour weather delay but bounced back and comfortably dispatched Fluminense in a dominant display at the semi-final stage.

They now have a date with destiny at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, as Luis Enrique’s incredibly impressive French and European champions stand in their way of an unlikely triumph and a huge payday.

