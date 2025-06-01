Luis Enrique underlines status as best coach in the world with emotional Champions League triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the moment of victory, despite the global geopolitical scale of Paris Saint-Germain, the new European champions were only looking to one man. It wasn’t Nasser Al-Khelaifi, or the Emir of Qatar. It was of course Luis Enrique, who the players symbolically lifted above their shoulders.

At that point, he was only thinking of one little girl. Luis Enrique had wanted to plant the PSG flag to echo the moment he had with his departed daughter Xana in 2015, but that went to another level. The emotions went to another level.

As the PSG squad brought the European Cup over to their travelling support following the 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, the fans unveiled a tifo. It was a picture of that moment in 2015 with Barcelona, Luis Enrique planting the flag with Xana, except now in the colours of his PSG. He was visibly moved.

open image in gallery Luis Enrique wore a Xana foundation t-shirt after the Champions League final in memory of his late daughter ( Getty Images )

He soon ensured everyone else was moved even more.

In the press conference afterwards, an often-irascible manager couldn’t stop smiling - until he was asked about the tifo. He wanted to make something clear, on a night of so many conflicting emotions.

"Very emotional,” he said. “It’s lovely from the fans, and for my family. But I don't need to win a Champions League to remember my daughter. She's always present, with us. I feel it when we lose, too, it crystallises all the positives we lived.”

The story gave such a powerful emotional and human narrative to a football contest that had so many other elements, some of them quite complicated. At the centre of it all, however, it was impossible to not just be happy for Luis Enrique himself.

He has a manic energy that can drive people mad, and is so often so spiky, but he is genuine to the core. He’s always himself, no matter who he is speaking to - including Kylian Mbappe,

And, in Munich, he was very much the man of the hour. We may now be talking about the best coach in the world. That was why the players looking for him and lifting him was so symbolic. Luis Enrique is currently above anyone else.

open image in gallery Luis Enrique lifted the Champions League trophy for a second time ( PA Wire )

It wasn’t just about the result, or even the treble. It was the manner of it.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are doing something distinctive, maybe even unique.

It’s all the more pronounced after a season where one of the main themes has been that so many teams play the same way. Even Thomas Tuchel has privately complained that too many sides just build from the full-backs, with so little creative freedom. The approach is an evolution of Pep Guardiola’s positional game, but almost going too far in one direction. There is too much position and possession and nowhere near enough individual inspiration.

That’s what’s so interesting about Luis Enrique’s approach, too. He follows the same ideology, but has gone in the other direction. His PSG have turned all that on its head. Far from keeping possession in such a controlled manner, they go at you with everything. They subject you to chaos.

One of the great challenges, that Inter so badly failed, is to try and keep them at bay for those overwhelming first 20 minutes they put you through.

There’s then that exquisite extra quality to it. He lets his attackers run with it, and express themselves. Kvicha Kvaratshkelia feels perfect for the team in that sense.

open image in gallery Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a perfect fit in this PSG team under Luis Enrique ( Getty Images )

Through that, as one figure from a rival club put it, they give you so many problems that completely surprise you. You couldn’t have a better representation of that than Kvaratshkelia’s footwork.

He, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola are liberated in a way you now rarely see with other elite sides.

The feeling is actually reminiscent of Guardiola’s own 2008-09 Barcelona.

That’s apt, since Luis Enrique has taken it further. It’s a sophisticated evolution of that ideology.

That’s why we are probably talking about the best in the world right now, the one pushing the game to new limits.

There is of course a fair argument that PSG’s Qatar-backed strength makes all of this much easier. They afforded him a blank slate in a league where they enjoy absurd financial superiority, and even some of their teenagers cost around £50m each.

That is maybe what has taken Luis Enrique’s ideology to these exact levels, where he wins another treble after a record score in a Champions League final. He now has a big enough body of work, however, to show that he could take that approach anywhere and be successful.

open image in gallery Luis Enrique’s popularity with his players is clear ( Getty Images )

It is too easily forgotten how stale and flat Barcelona 2013-14 looked before he took over. He won a brilliant treble there, which means he is now just the sixth coach to win Champions Leagues at two different clubs. A young Spain were then restored at Euro 2020.

That makes it all the more remarkable that Luis Enrique didn’t actually get to take that approach to the Premier League. A number of clubs, from Chelsea to Manchester United, were interested. All ultimately demurred. There were a variety of reasons, but some of the most common were that he might be too intense, too demanding.

In Munich, we saw what that can actually bring. Such perceptions were also to overlook his very human side, which we also witnessed on the night.

Luis Enrique was the man of the hour, and the best coach in the world right now.