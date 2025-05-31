Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Achraf Hakimi didn’t celebrate scoring the opening goal of the Champions League final

Hakimi scored against his former team to give PSG the lead in the Champions League final

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 31 May 2025 20:29 BST
PSG's Achraf Hakimi holds up his hands to the Inter fans
Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal of the Champions League final to put Paris Saint-Germain in front against Inter Milan - but the right back did not celebrate.

Hakimi finished Desire Doue’s clever cut-back, scoring into an empty net to round off a lovely move from the French side, to give PSG the lead in Munich.

However, Hakimi immediately raised his hands in apology to the Inter supporters who were behind Yann Sommer’s goal at the Allianz Arena.

Achraf Hakimi won Serie A during his sole season with Inter
The 26-year-old Morocco international played for Inter before joining PSG in 2021. He played one season in Italy, but it was a hugely successful one and Inter won Serie A that year.

Hakimi was an integral part of Inter’s title under Antonio Conte and scored seven goals from right wing back as he was named in the Serie A team of the season.

Hakimi is now widely known as the best right back in the world and his goal against Inter means he has now scored in the final, semi-final and quarter-final rounds of the Champions League this season.

He netted in the second leg defeat at Aston Villa as PSG progressed on aggregate, and in the semi-final home leg against Arsenal at the Parc des Princes.

