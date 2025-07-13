The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Donald Trump showered in boos at Club World Cup final on American soil
Trump attended the final on the anniversary of his assassination attempt
Donald Trump was rained with boos on American soil when taking to the pitch at the end of the Club World Cup final.
US president Trump joined Fifa chief Gianni Infantino in awarding the trophy to Chelsea, who shocked European champions PSG to win the final 3-0 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
However, he did not receive the reaction he may have hoped for as the fans inside the stadium, many of whom would have hailed from England or France, expressed their displeasure at his presence.
The hostile reception did not evoke a reaction from Trump, who bizarrely remained front and centre to crash Chelsea’s trophy lift.
“It’s a big thing [competition], Gianni’s a friend of mine. But it’s great to watch,” Trump told DAZN. “This is a little bit of an upset we’re watching today. [Fifa has done] fantastically well, it’s a growing sport, it’s a great sport.”
The Blues battled against all the odds to stun European champions PSG in the final, dispatching Luis Enrique’s side in an incredible 3-0 victory.
Cole Palmer stole the show, netting the opening two goals with identical finishes before setting up Blues new boy Joao Pedro, who made it three goals in as many appearances with a cheeky dink past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Chelsea ended the game with a further numerical advantage as PSG midfielder Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.
Enzo Maresca’s side have now gone down in history as the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup, lifting the unique trophy aloft in front of a giant inflatable replica.
