Cole Palmer hits back at critics after firing Chelsea to Club World Cup glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer hit back at the critics who had been giving Chelsea “s***” after firing them to Club World Cup glory in New York.

Man-of-the-match Palmer scored the first two goals and set up the third in a surprise 3-0 final victory over Champions League winners Paris St Germain at the MetLife Stadium as Enzo Maresca’s men capped an encouraging season in style.

Asked how excited he was by the team Maresca is building at Stamford Bridge, the England international told DAZN: “He’s building something special, something important with a young team. Everyone’s talked a lot of s*** about us all season, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction.”

Cole Palmer scored twice and set up the third goal in a 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain (Seth Wenig/AP)

Reflecting on the game, Palmer added: “Obviously it’s a great feeling, even better because everyone doubted us before the game. We knew that and to go out there and put a fight on like we did against a great team, yes, it’s good.

“The gaffer put a great gameplan out. Obviously he knew where the space was going to be and he tried to free me up as much as possible, and I just had to repay him and score some goals.”

The showdown with Luis Enrique’s men proved a tactical triumph for Maresca as Palmer struck after 22 and 30 minutes with almost identical pinpoint left-foot finishes before playing in summer signing Joao Pedro for the third two minutes before the break.

PSG’s misery was complete five minutes from time when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling back Marc Cucurella by his hair, and there was something of a melee on the final whistle during which Pedro ended up on the ground.

However, Maresca was thrilled with what he had seen from his players.

He said: “No words for the players. They deserve [this]. It’s a good moment.

“For me, we won the game in the first 10 minutes. In the first 10 minutes, we set the tempo, we set the way we wanted to play. We were very good.

“Unfortunately with the weather conditions, it is not easy to continue for 90 minutes, but I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes.”

Asked how excited he was ahead of the new season, Maresca added: “Yes, very excited, but a bit more excited that we have three weeks off now.”

PA