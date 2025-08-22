Trump asks if he can keep the gold World Cup trophy

Watch as Donald Trump holds up the FIFA World Cup trophy and asks if he can keep it.

The US president was joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office on Friday (22 August), who brought along the golden prize.

Holding up the trophy, Trump asked: “Can I keep it?”, before adding: “We’re not giving it back.”

"Only the FIFA President, Presidents of countries, and then those who win can touch it,” Infantino told Trump.

Trump announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw would take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.