Fire rips through South Korean shanty town as hundreds are evacuated
- A significant fire erupted in Guryong village, a densely packed shantytown within Seoul's affluent Gangnam district, early on Friday morning.
- The blaze, which started shortly after 5am local time, necessitated the evacuation of over 250 residents, with no injuries reported.
- Nearly 300 firefighters and 85 fire engines were deployed to the scene, successfully bringing the fire under control and extinguishing it approximately eight hours later.
- Guryong village, known for its makeshift homes, is highly susceptible to fires and is currently slated for redevelopment.
- An investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will commence once the site has been fully secured.