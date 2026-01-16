Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A large fire tore through a densely packed settlement of makeshift homes in South Korea’s affluent Gangnam district early on Friday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents.

The blaze broke out shortly after 5am local time in Guryong village, one of Seoul’s most fire-prone neighbourhoods and often described as last remaining shantytown in the capital.

Fire authorities said no injuries were reported, but over 250 residents were evacuated as flames spread rapidly through the settlement. Temporary shelters were set up at nearby schools and accommodation was arranged at local hotels.

The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished about eight hours later, fire officials said.

"We are relieved that we were able to extinguish the fire without any casualties," the official said in a statement from the National Fire Agency.

Nearly 300 firefighters were deployed to the scene, according to a fire official at the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, as crews worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby forested areas.

The alert level was raised to the second-highest category amid concerns the blaze could reach a neighbouring mountain.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from a fire in the Guryong village shantytown, Seoul's largest informal settlement, in Seoul ( YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images )

Public broadcaster NHK and local television footage showed thick black smoke rising over southern Seoul as elderly residents wearing face masks fled the area.

One resident, Kim Ok-im, 69, told Reuters she had lived in the village for nearly three decades where several disasters have struck.

“I was asleep until a neighbour called saying there was a fire. I ran out and saw the flames already spreading,” she said. “A few years ago, a flood swept everything away, and now it feels like fire will take the rest.”

Fire officials said helicopters could not be deployed due to haze and fine dust blanketing the city, forcing crews to rely on ground operations. A total of 85 fire engines were sent to the scene.

South Korea’s interior and safety minister, Yun Ho-jung, ordered authorities to “mobilise all available personnel and equipment to focus fully on rescuing lives and extinguishing the fire,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

open image in gallery Firefighters battle a fire in the Guryong village shantytown, Seoul's largest informal settlement, in Seoul ( YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images )

The fire originated in a vacant home in the village and later spread to adjacent areas, according to updates from the National Fire Agency.

Smoke from the fire drifted into neighbouring districts, prompting officials to advise residents to keep windows closed and wear masks outdoors.

Guryong village lies in the shadow of luxury high-rises in Gangnam and is slated for redevelopment, but hundreds of households remain. The tightly packed homes, often built from vinyl sheets, plywood and Styrofoam, are considered highly vulnerable to fires, according to previous fire department assessments.

Authorities said an investigation into the cause and damage would begin once the site was fully secured.