Firefighter swims across frozen pond to save dog in dramatic rescue

Watch firefighter crawl across frozen pond to rescue dog
  • A dramatic rescue took place in Rhode Island on New Year's Day, involving a firefighter saving a dog from a frozen pond.
  • A golden retriever named Phoenix fell through thin ice on Little Masachaug Pond during a morning walk.
  • Volunteer firefighters from the Misquamicut and Watch Hill departments quickly responded to the emergency.
  • Firefighters, wearing specialised ice-rescue suits, carefully crawled across the hazardous ice to reach the struggling animal.
  • Phoenix was safely brought back to shore, and video footage of the rescue has since gone viral.
