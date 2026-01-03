Firefighter swims across frozen pond to save dog in dramatic rescue
- A dramatic rescue took place in Rhode Island on New Year's Day, involving a firefighter saving a dog from a frozen pond.
- A golden retriever named Phoenix fell through thin ice on Little Masachaug Pond during a morning walk.
- Volunteer firefighters from the Misquamicut and Watch Hill departments quickly responded to the emergency.
- Firefighters, wearing specialised ice-rescue suits, carefully crawled across the hazardous ice to reach the struggling animal.
- Phoenix was safely brought back to shore, and video footage of the rescue has since gone viral.