Watch firefighter crawl across frozen pond to rescue dog

A dramatic rescue in Rhode Island captured hearts and headlines as a firefighter crawled across a frozen pond to save a dog that had fallen through thin ice.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day when a golden retriever named Phoenix wandered onto Little Masachaug Pond during a morning walk and broke through the unstable surface.

Volunteer firefighters from the Misquamicut and Watch Hill departments responded quickly, donning ice-rescue suits and inching across the hazardous ice to reach the struggling animal.

Video of the rescue, showing the crew bringing Phoenix safely back to shore, has since gone viral.