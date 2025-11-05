Bonfire Night warning as firefighter service left ‘on its knees’
- Firefighters are urgently appealing for government funding for the fire and rescue service, anticipating a potential surge in incidents over Bonfire Night.
- The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) highlights a significant increase in fires across the UK in recent years, with outdoor fires rising by over 50%.
- FBU General Secretary Steve Wright stated the service is 'on its knees' due to funding cuts, leading to a loss of one in five firefighter posts since 2010.
- This reduction in staff has decimated fire cover and resilience, resulting in longer response times for fire engines, where every second is critical.
- The FBU is calling for a progressive wealth tax in Rachel Reeves' upcoming Budget to rebuild the fire and rescue service and fund vital public services.