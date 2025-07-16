Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heatwaves and consistent dry weather has seen the London Fire Brigade tackle more wildfires this summer than in whole of 2024.

A senior firefighter said that crews were experiencing a “busy summer” and that they were working under “very challenging conditions” to bring the blazes under control.

It comes after a large grass fire broke out in Dagenham on Monday evening, with 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines used to bring the blaze near Clemence Road under control.

While fences, sheds and garden furniture were damaged, firefighters successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to homes in the area.

Another two fires also broke out with 60 firefighters tackling a blaze spreading across six hectares in Hornchurch, with another 60 crew members deployed to a grass fire on Walthamstow Marches.

A fourth grass fire broke out across six acres in Upminster on Tuesday afternoon.

open image in gallery The fire in Dagenham came perilously close to properties with residents asked to evacuate ( LFB )

Borough commander Blake Betts told the BBC that the three fires on Monday evening had been “a lot” for the force, but specialist training had ensured they were prepared for the incident.

"We are experiencing a very busy summer; we certainly haven't had one like this in a few years, but we are much better prepared for these fires than we were in the past.

"We had new wildfire vehicles at this fire yesterday, all of our staff have been trained to deal with these fires and we have a really robust response to these type of fire,” Mr Betts said.

Mr Betts warned that grass fires of this nature are typically caused by sparks such as cigarettes and disposable barbecues.

Following the Dagenham fire, station commander Matt Hayward said: “Firefighters worked extremely hard to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

“The fire had reached some garden fences, sheds and garden furniture. As well as our jets, we used wildfire beaters to beat the flames and stop them from reaching the properties.

“We also thank Barking and Dagenham Council, who had put fire breaks in place, which helped stop the fire from reaching the properties.”

One of four wildfire response vehicles currently being trialled by LFB was deployed to the incident.

The vehicles, which have off-road capabilities, enabling equipment to be brought closer to fires on open ground and allow firefighters to pump water and drive, making tackling grass fires quicker and safer.