Firework warning after teen killed in backyard accident

US, Los Angeles: Vermont Knolls Teen Killed By Alleged Homemade Firework Malfunction
  • A 17-year-old boy died after a firework exploded in a South Los Angeles backyard on Wednesday evening.
  • The teenager was reportedly handling the firework when it accidentally detonated, causing critical injuries.
  • Authorities discovered a 357-shot aerial firework “cake” or “repeater” at the scene, though its direct role in the blast remains unconfirmed.
  • A bomb squad was deployed to investigate and later conducted a controlled detonation of additional explosive materials found on the property.
  • Investigations are ongoing, with early indications suggesting a malfunctioning homemade or high-powered firework was involved.
