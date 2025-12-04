California teen killed during backyard firework display after device he was handling exploded
California authorities found a dangerous, illegal 357-shot ‘Cash Game 357’ firework, but its role in the blast is unclear
A teenager in California was killed after a fireworks device exploded as he handled it in the backyard of a home in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Police and paramedics arrived at a house around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood after witnesses heard a blast and saw smoke from a backyard.
The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly handling the firework when it went off accidentally.
Officials discovered him with critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the blast, though early indications from the Los Angeles Police Department suggest it involved a malfunctioning homemade or high-powered firework.
At the scene, authorities found a box labeled "Cash Game 357," a 357-shot aerial firework “cake” or “repeater” known for producing a long, continuous display of aerial effects. It is unclear if it caused the blast.
This type of device is considered both dangerous and illegal under California law.
A bomb squad was called in to assist with the investigation and to secure the remaining fireworks and debris.
Early Thursday morning, around 6 a.m., the squad conducted a controlled detonation after discovering additional explosive materials on the property, Fox 11 reports.
Nationwide, around five people, often children, are killed by fireworks each year, according to MySafeLA . On average, 9,100 fireworks injuries send people to hospitals.
