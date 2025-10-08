Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flight chaos as government showdown reaches second week

Major airports from coast to coast are struggling with flight delays
Major airports from coast to coast are struggling with flight delays (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)
  • More than 3,000 flight delays were reported across US airports on Tuesday, including Nashville and Chicago, attributed to staff shortages amid an ongoing government shutdown.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed increased staffing issues, prompting them to slow air traffic into some airports to maintain safe operations.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted a slight rise in sick calls among air traffic controllers, highlighting the financial strain they face during the funding lapse.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the president for the shutdown, citing a six-hour absence of air traffic controllers at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Monday.
  • The president declined to guarantee back pay for all furloughed federal employees, a stance that drew strong condemnation from Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray.
