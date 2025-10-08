Flight chaos as government showdown reaches second week
- More than 3,000 flight delays were reported across US airports on Tuesday, including Nashville and Chicago, attributed to staff shortages amid an ongoing government shutdown.
- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed increased staffing issues, prompting them to slow air traffic into some airports to maintain safe operations.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted a slight rise in sick calls among air traffic controllers, highlighting the financial strain they face during the funding lapse.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the president for the shutdown, citing a six-hour absence of air traffic controllers at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Monday.
- The president declined to guarantee back pay for all furloughed federal employees, a stance that drew strong condemnation from Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray.