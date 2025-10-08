Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major airports from coast to coast are struggling with flight delays caused by staff shortages as the government shutdown enters its second week.

The government shut down last Wednesday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. Despite essential federal employees such as air traffic controllers having to work during the shutdown the funding lapse has caused pain for Americans taking to the skies.

Nashville International Airport was facing average delays of more than two hours due to staffing shortages Tuesday night. There was also a ground delay at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago Tuesday night, with an average delay time of about 40 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Independent Tuesday, “As [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy said, there have been increased staffing shortages across the system. When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe operations.”

open image in gallery Major airports from coast to coast are struggling with flight delays caused by staff shortages as the government shutdown enters its second week ( Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images )

FlightAware, a flight tracking site, reported more than 3,000 flight delays Tuesday. There were also lengthy delays for passengers at airports Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has blamed Trump for what he called the president’s government shutdown that has caused flight delays in Los Angeles, announcing that there were no air traffic controllers at Hollywood Burbank Airport for about six hours on Monday.

Duffy hit back at Newsom, saying the government is shut down because his Democratic party “can’t get its priorities straight.”

Flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport, which serves the New York area, and Denver International Airport were also experiencing delays on Monday.

open image in gallery More than 3,000 flight delays were reported Tuesday, with Nashville and Chicago airports being hit hard ( AP Photo/George Walker IV )

Duffy has noted a slight increase in sick calls among air traffic controllers during the shutdown.

“So, we’re tracking sick calls, sick leave, and have we had a slight tick up in sick calls? Yes, and then you’ll see delays that come from that,” the transportation secretary said Monday.

The last government shutdown — which lasted 35 days from late 2018 to early 2019 during Trump’s first term — saw an influx of air traffic controllers calling out sick, causing sweeping flight delays that helped pressure politicians to open the government. As the current shutdown enters its second week, Democrats and Republicans continue to be at odds.

Democrats are demanding a reversal in Medicaid cuts laid out in Trump’s massive spending bill, which he signed in July, and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to help more low to moderate-income families afford healthcare.

open image in gallery Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has noted a slight increase in sick calls among air traffic controllers during the shutdown ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Republicans have baselessly claimed Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, despite the group not being eligible for federal healthcare programs aside from emergency services.

While air traffic controllers are supposed to receive back pay when the government eventually opens, Duffy explained the financial pressures these controllers are facing while at a demanding job.

“Now, what they think about as they’re controlling our airspace is, how am I going to pay my mortgage? How do I make my car payment?” Duffy said Monday.

In another shocking development of the shutdown, Trump refused to commit to giving all furloughed employees back pay, telling reporters Tuesday, “It depends on who we’re talking about.”

Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray blasted the Trump administration’s legal analysis.

“The letter of the law is as plain as can be—federal workers, including furloughed workers, are entitled to their backpay following a shutdown,” she wrote on X, calling the move “another baseless attempt to try and scare & intimidate workers by an administration run by crooks and cowards.”