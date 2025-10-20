FAA continues to struggle with government shutdown
- Over 2,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed or cancelled on Monday due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
- A total of 2,041 flights within, into, or out of America were affected, with 38 cancellations, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
- The FAA reported air traffic control staffing issues caused delays at airports in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and New Jersey on Sunday, with further staffing triggers noted in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Philadelphia.
- Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are working without pay as the government shutdown enters its 19th day.
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that air traffic controllers are seeking alternative income, while unions and airlines are urging a swift resolution to the standoff.