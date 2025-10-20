Over 2,000 flights delayed across US as FAA deals with staffing shortage amid shutdown
Over 2,000 flights were delayed Monday across the U.S., as the Federal Aviation Administration continues to struggle with staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
A total of 2,041 flights within, into, or out of America had been affected as of Monday morning, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
In addition, 35 U.S. flights had been cancelled.
It came after the FAA announced that air traffic control staffing issues were delaying travel at airports in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and New Jersey late Sunday.
The agency said numerous staffing triggers had been received for the evening shift and flights could also be delayed in Las Vegas and Phoenix because of air traffic control absences.
Most airport issues appeared to have been resolved by Monday morning, though a staffing trigger was in place in Philadelphia, which also affects traffic going into Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
