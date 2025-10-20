Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Over 2,000 flights delayed across US as FAA deals with staffing shortage amid shutdown

Mike Bedigan
Monday 20 October 2025 16:39 BST
There were about 10,000 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S. Monday and Tuesday, and more than 4,000 delays Wednesday alone, according to flight tracking data (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 2,000 flights were delayed Monday across the U.S., as the Federal Aviation Administration continues to struggle with staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

A total of 2,041 flights within, into, or out of America had been affected as of Monday morning, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

In addition, 35 U.S. flights had been cancelled.

It came after the FAA announced that air traffic control staffing issues were delaying travel at airports in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and New Jersey late Sunday.

The agency said numerous staffing triggers had been received for the evening shift and flights could also be delayed in Las Vegas and Phoenix because of air traffic control absences.

Most airport issues appeared to have been resolved by Monday morning, though a staffing trigger was in place in Philadelphia, which also affects traffic going into Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

More follows ...

