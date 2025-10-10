Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida toddler walking across busy road saved by heroic bus driver

Hero bus driver saves toddler found wandering along side of road
  • A bus driver in Florida, Barbara Baker, heroically rescued a toddler found wandering alone on the side of a busy road.
  • Dashcam footage from the Hillsborough Transit Authority shows Baker stopping her bus after noticing the young child, who was still wearing his pyjamas.
  • Baker picked up the boy, who was unable to say where he lived, and contacted her bus company, HART operations, which then alerted the Tampa Police Department.
  • Police officers subsequently located the boy's mother in the neighbourhood and successfully reunited the child with his family.
  • Watch the video in full above.
