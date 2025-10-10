Florida toddler walking across busy road saved by heroic bus driver
- A bus driver in Florida, Barbara Baker, heroically rescued a toddler found wandering alone on the side of a busy road.
- Dashcam footage from the Hillsborough Transit Authority shows Baker stopping her bus after noticing the young child, who was still wearing his pyjamas.
- Baker picked up the boy, who was unable to say where he lived, and contacted her bus company, HART operations, which then alerted the Tampa Police Department.
- Police officers subsequently located the boy's mother in the neighbourhood and successfully reunited the child with his family.
