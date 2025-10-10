Hero bus driver saves toddler found wandering along side of road

This is the moment a heroic bus driver saves a toddler who was wandering alone on the side of a busy road.

Dashcam footage shared by Hillsborough Transit Authority shows the bus in Florida pulling over when the driver, Barbara Baker, noticed the young child who was still wearing his pyjamas.

Baker can be seen walking towards the boy, who could not say where his home was, before picking him up and taking him back to her bus.

She then contacted her bus company, HART operations, which alerted the Tampa Police Department. Officers knocked on doors round the neighborhood for 20 minutes before they located the boy’s mother and reunited him with his family.