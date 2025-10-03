Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida reimbursed over $600 million after building of controversial detention center

  • Florida has received a substantial reimbursement of $608 million for the construction and operation of its controversial immigration detention centre in the Everglades.
  • This federal payment now leaves the facility, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', vulnerable to a second closure order due to a federal judge's injunction.
  • The August injunction was issued after environmental groups successfully argued the site lacked a proper environmental review before its conversion into a detention centre.
  • An appellate court panel had previously put the injunction on hold, stating an environmental impact study (EIS) might only be required if federal funds were approved and reimbursed.
  • Environmental groups contend that the confirmation of the reimbursement proves the facility is a federal project from its inception, necessitating a complete environmental review.
