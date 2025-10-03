Florida receives $608 million reimbursement for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida has received a substantial reimbursement of $608 million for the construction and operation of its controversial immigration detention centre in the Everglades, federal officials confirmed on Friday. However, this payment now leaves the facility, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', vulnerable to a second closure order.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed the state was awarded its full reimbursement request via email. Yet, this financial confirmation coincides with a federal judge's injunction issued in August, which could force Florida to cease operations at the remote site once more.

The Miami judge sided with environmental groups who had successfully argued that the site lacked a proper environmental review before its conversion into a detention centre. Consequently, Florida was granted a two-month period to wind down its operations.

The judge's injunction, however, was put on hold for the time being by an appellate court panel in Atlanta that said the state-run facility didn't need to undergo a federally required environmental impact study because Florida had yet to receive federal money for the project.

“If the federal defendants ultimately decide to approve that request and reimburse Florida for its expenditures related to the facility, they may need to first conduct an EIS (environmental impact statement),” the three-judge appellate court panel wrote last month.

open image in gallery In July, President Donald Trump visited a Florida detention center, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," but a judge this week ordered it be wound down ( REUTERS )

The appellate panel decision allowed the detention center to stay open and put a stop to wind-down efforts.

President Donald Trump toured the facility in July and suggested it could be a model for future lockups nationwide as his administration pushes to expand the infrastructure needed to increase deportations.

Environmental groups that had sued the federal and state governments said the confirmation of the reimbursement showed that the Florida-built facility was a federal project “from the jump.”

“This is a federal project being built with federal funds that’s required by federal law to go through a complete environmental review," Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "We’ll do everything we can to stop this lawless, destructive and wasteful debacle.”

