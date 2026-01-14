Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paraglider falls 500ft into ocean after aircraft malfunction

Paraglider survives 500 foot-fall from the sky in Florida
  • A 52-year-old paraglider, Brian Wenglarz, plunged into the ocean from nearly 500 feet off Singer Island, Florida, on Friday, 9 January.
  • His aircraft malfunctioned mid-air after being hit by a gust of wind, causing him to lose control.
  • Footage captured the moment Wenglarz plummeted into the water.
  • A lifeguard, beachgoers, and a snorkeler immediately initiated a rescue effort.
  • Wenglarz was safely brought back to shore, suffering only minor cuts and scrapes.
