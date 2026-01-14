Paraglider falls 500ft into ocean after aircraft malfunction
- A 52-year-old paraglider, Brian Wenglarz, plunged into the ocean from nearly 500 feet off Singer Island, Florida, on Friday, 9 January.
- His aircraft malfunctioned mid-air after being hit by a gust of wind, causing him to lose control.
- Footage captured the moment Wenglarz plummeted into the water.
- A lifeguard, beachgoers, and a snorkeler immediately initiated a rescue effort.
- Wenglarz was safely brought back to shore, suffering only minor cuts and scrapes.