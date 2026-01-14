Moment paraglider plunges 500ft into ocean in front of shocked beachgoers

A paraglider plunged into the ocean from almost 500 feet after his aircraft malfunctioned mid-air.

Footage taken by an onlooker captures the moment the paraglider, identified by officials as 52-year-old Brian Wenglarz, plummets into the water off Singer Island, Florida on Friday (9 January).

A lifeguard said Wenglarz appeared to lose control of the paraglider after he was hit by a gust of wind. She immediately started running towards the water to paddle out to save him, whilst some beachgoers also tried to assist.

A snorkeler also helped with the rescue, diving underwater and untangling Wenglarz from a jumble of lines. He was brought safely back to shore and only suffered cuts and scrapes, Riveria Beach Police Department said.