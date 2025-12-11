The UK cities most affected by surge in flu cases
- The NHS is facing a "worst-case scenario" with flu hospitalisations reaching a record high for this time of year.
- An average of 2,660 patients were in hospital beds with flu daily last week, a 55 per cent increase, equivalent to filling over three hospital trusts.
- University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust was the most affected, recording 254 general and acute beds full with flu patients.
- NHS chiefs warn that flu cases continue to rise with no peak in sight, while norovirus patients also increased by 35 per cent.
- The surge in winter viruses coincides with an impending resident doctors' strike from 17-22 December, further straining services, despite over 17.4 million people having received their flu vaccination.