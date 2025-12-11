Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The UK cities most affected by surge in flu cases

Top NHS chief warns public to brace for “tidal wave” of flu
  • The NHS is facing a "worst-case scenario" with flu hospitalisations reaching a record high for this time of year.
  • An average of 2,660 patients were in hospital beds with flu daily last week, a 55 per cent increase, equivalent to filling over three hospital trusts.
  • University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust was the most affected, recording 254 general and acute beds full with flu patients.
  • NHS chiefs warn that flu cases continue to rise with no peak in sight, while norovirus patients also increased by 35 per cent.
  • The surge in winter viruses coincides with an impending resident doctors' strike from 17-22 December, further straining services, despite over 17.4 million people having received their flu vaccination.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in