Surge in super flu cases plunges NHS into ‘worst case scenario’ before Christmas
Warning flu infections will get worse for the NHS as ‘the peak is not in sight yet’, says NHS medical director Professor Meghana Pandit
Soaring flu rates have plunged the NHS into a “worst-case scenario” as it faces a week of doctors’ strikes, with chiefs warning infections are yet to reach their peak.
The number of people in hospital in England with flu is at a record level for this time of year with numbers more than doubling - 55 per cent - in a week, new NHS figures show.
An average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up from 1,717 the previous week. At this point last year, the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402.
Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022-23, the highest level since the pandemic.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.
“The number of patients in the hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.
“Even worse, it continues to rise, and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments