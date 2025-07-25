Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public opinion on whether resident doctors are fairly paid is sharply divided – but nearly half of Independent readers agree with the government’s stance that their current salaries are reasonable.

In our poll, 49 per cent said the doctors' pay is fair given NHS budget pressures.

Just over a quarter said they could be paid more but felt a 29 per cent increase is too high, while a further 25 per cent backed the BMA’s demand for significantly higher pay, especially in light of rising inflation and real-terms wage cuts since 2008.

“The answer to this is quite simple,” wrote one reader. “Pay them more or they will leave in droves... Does anyone believe healthcare can function without doctors?”

But some readers felt the scale of the strike is unreasonable, with one arguing that “old-school union militancy has no place in our NHS.”

The walkout comes despite last-minute appeals from Sir Keir Starmer and health secretary Wes Streeting, who warned that the five-day strike could derail NHS recovery efforts and harm patient care.

With hospitals bracing for widespread disruption and ministers urging the BMA to return to talks, the question remains: are doctors fighting for fairness – or pushing too far?

Here's what you had to say:

This is just another aspect of a failing country

Of course these doctors deserve a higher rate of pay, I cannot see solicitors working for what they get.

However, this is just another aspect of a failing country.

A country run by politicians who could play internal political games with an EU referendum, which has destroyed businesses and lives, to say nothing of GDP... and for what, may I ask?

All public services are now in freefall, and on top of this, we have to increase spending on defence.

Thank goodness that the public can still go holidaying in Spain and vote for a snake oil salesman!

Until we wake up to who and what we are in the world, this will continue... downwards.

Pateleylad

Pay them more, or they will leave in droves

The answer to this is quite simple. Pay them more, or they will leave in droves (already are leaving in droves) to countries that pay them properly.

Does anyone believe healthcare can function without doctors?

AndrewB

Accountants versus doctors

Average pay for a newly qualified accountant: approx. £40k – very similar to a newly qualified junior doctor, who does more hours, has more stress, and does a much more important job in a much more challenging environment.

I was an accountant. Throughout my career, I held various roles, many of which involved managing or saving money for individuals who already had more than they could spend in several lifetimes.

By and large, I worked in warm, well-lit offices, and the only blood I ever saw was when I audited a veterinary practice and they (quite deliberately, I’m sure) walked me through a theatre while a dog was being operated on.

WokeUp

Long, unsociable hours

These are not medical students – they are qualified doctors!

They pay for their own training, amassing around £100,000+ in debt – more if they specialise.

It takes maybe 12 years to get to consultant level and requires even more studying.

They work long, unsociable hours and have to keep studying.

For £15 an hour?

That’s not to say I trust the medical profession anymore – I don’t – but that is more down to the culture of the NHS Trusts (what a misnomer that is!), who now seem to spend more on legal claims than they do on care...

lottagelady

Anything less for doctors cannot be considered fair

Of course they aren’t paid fairly.

Fairness in pay is relative. When footballers, rock stars, movie stars, and C-suiters are paid millions, anything less for doctors cannot ever be considered fair by anyone able to think.

TrevSmith82

Public servants are underpaid

Junior Drs (so-called until they start behaving like adults) need to appreciate that the vast majority of public servants are underpaid in comparison to their predecessors before austerity.

Many were in primary school at the pay reference point they use for comparative purposes, so would have had plenty of time to choose another profession if income was of primary importance.

Finally, pay differentials with other health professions should be accepted as an honest appraisal of whether they are being treated fairly.

Frankly, large educational debt is borne by many others who don’t see it as a legitimate cause to take industrial action.

Redpawn

Gimme

Just now, they have 25 per cent public support in the poll above.

Nearly everybody has suffered a decline in living standards since 2008, due to the financial crash and indeed, due to Brexit.

We don’t all have the option of pointing a gun at the government’s head and saying “Bwaaa! Don’t like this! Gimme!”

That gun is pointed at our heads: their gain is the taxpayers’ loss.

For kids just leaving university in their very first jobs, they are very well paid. If they turn out to be any good, they will end up very rich, and they know it.

Enough. Go away. Old-school union militancy has no place in our NHS.

SteveHill

Their pay is abysmal

How anyone can say their pay is fair is beyond me.

By the time you’ve taken tax, NI, and pension contributions off that figure, they are working all hours for not much more than the basic wage!

Do you really think doctors are worth only that? These people save your lives, for goodness’ sake – and their pay is abysmal!

deadduck

The UK spend per capita

Health spend per capita [US $], private and state system:

United Kingdom: $5,493

Ireland: $6,047 – 10% more than UK

Switzerland: $8,049 – 46% more

Germany: $8,011 – 45% more

France: $6,630 – 21% more

US: $10,644 – 93% more

Australia: $6,372 – 16% more

Source is OECD. The average spend of all members is $4,986. India has the lowest spending at just $212.

The UK Government's spending is just $4,479.

wolfie

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

