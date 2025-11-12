Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Doctors advise parents to protect children ahead of early flu season

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Leading children's doctors are urging parents to get their children the flu nasal spray amid fears of a particularly severe flu season.
  • The UK Health Security Agency confirms the 2025/26 vaccine provides strong protection, with 70-75 per cent effectiveness in children aged two to 17 against hospital attendance.
  • A new “drifted” influenza A(H3N2) strain is driving an unusually early surge in flu cases, with hospital activity already reaching levels typically seen in December.
  • The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health warns that even healthy children can become seriously ill, with potential complications including pneumonia, sepsis and in rare cases, death.
  • Doctors emphasise that vaccination protects not only the child but also vulnerable family members, urging parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in