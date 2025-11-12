Leading doctors issue warning amid ‘bad’ flu season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading children’s doctors are urging parents to get their children the flu nasal spray, amid fears of a particularly severe flu season.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) stressed that even healthy children can become seriously ill.

This advice comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms this year’s flu vaccine provides "strong protection".

The UKHSA said that data suggests that the 2025/26 vaccine is currently 70 per cent to 75 per cent effective at preventing hospital attendance in children aged two to 17 and 30 per cent to 40 per cent effective in adults.

This is despite a new strain driving an early surge in flu cases.

Officials said that a “drifted” influenza A(H3N2) strain, also now known as subclade K, currently dominates cases in England.

Health leaders have warned that the flu season has started “usually early” this year, as data points to hospital activity already reaching levels that are not usually seen until December.

This includes rising rates of hospital admissions among younger children.

Dr Helen Stewart, RCPCH officer for health improvement, told the PA news agency: “This year it’s looking like a particularly bad season – rates of flu are much higher at this point than they were at this point last year.

“And we know that there’s been some changes to the flu virus circulating, which means that people might be more susceptible to infection.

“So it’s just really important that everyone gets vaccinated, because it’s looking like it’s going to be a bad year.

“No parent wants to have to take their child to hospital and be sat in a busy waiting room for ages, and the more young people that we can protect and prevent from having to do that, the better.”

The emergency care doctor added: “Unfortunately, it’s not just the elderly and people with chronic, long-term health conditions that get flu, it can make previously very fit and well children very, very poorly.

“Thousands of kids need to go to hospital because they have flu every year.

“We’re really keen that everybody gets flu vaccines. It’s not just it’s protecting them as well, protecting those around them – so a young child getting vaccinated could protect their elderly relatives that they come into contact with.”

She added: “I mean, unfortunately, it can kill

“Children do die every year from flu, so it is definitely not just a bad cold.

“The main complications that we see are pneumonia, so a severe chest infection needing breathing support, and that can tip over into sepsis and very extreme cases.

“I’ve seen some very, very sick children going to intensive care with flu.”

Asked about the pressures on parents, who need to give consent for their child to be given the flu spray in school, she added: “Embarrassingly, that happened to me last year. I missed the email. As someone who is extremely pro-vaccination, I missed the email.

“So it’s really easy to do for busy parents to miss that consent.”

Most children are eligible for the flu vaccine.

The RCPCH has created a new information sheet for parents about flu and the immunisation for children.

The fact sheet is designed to address common concerns and provide clear information for parents.

Dr Andrew Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “It’s vital that families take steps to protect their children from flu, particularly if they have lung conditions like asthma.

“We strongly advise parents to ensure their children get their flu jabs as soon as possible, as well as any other recommended winter vaccines.”

Speaking about the new data on flu vaccine efficacy, Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation at UKHSA, said: “These results provide reassuring evidence that this season’s flu vaccines currently offer important protection to children and adults, despite concerns about the new subclade.

“The high vaccine effectiveness in children strengthens the case for ensuring all eligible young people get vaccinated.

“When more children are protected, it helps stop the spread of flu to others around them.”