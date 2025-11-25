Arrest made in connection to huge fly-tipping site
- A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the large-scale illegal waste tipping site in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, following an investigation by the Environment Agency and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
- The illegal dump, approximately 150 metres long and 10 metres wide near the River Cherwell, was declared a critical incident by the Environment Agency due to its potential environmental impact.
- The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents and MPs, with the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer both condemning the "disgusting" waste and calling for swift action.
- The Environment Agency, which was first alerted in July, has launched an investigation named Operation Nation, deployed additional officers, and installed barriers to prevent pollution into the river.
- While the EA does not have a duty to clear the waste, it is pursuing those responsible to make them pay and is collaborating with police, fire services, and Oxfordshire County Council to manage the risks.