Arrest made in connection to huge fly-tipping site

A large pile of fly-tipped waste, dumped in a field between the River Cherwell and the A34 near Kidlington, Oxfordshire
A large pile of fly-tipped waste, dumped in a field between the River Cherwell and the A34 near Kidlington, Oxfordshire (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the large-scale illegal waste tipping site in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, following an investigation by the Environment Agency and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
  • The illegal dump, approximately 150 metres long and 10 metres wide near the River Cherwell, was declared a critical incident by the Environment Agency due to its potential environmental impact.
  • The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents and MPs, with the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer both condemning the "disgusting" waste and calling for swift action.
  • The Environment Agency, which was first alerted in July, has launched an investigation named Operation Nation, deployed additional officers, and installed barriers to prevent pollution into the river.
  • While the EA does not have a duty to clear the waste, it is pursuing those responsible to make them pay and is collaborating with police, fire services, and Oxfordshire County Council to manage the risks.
