A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into large-scale illegal tipping of waste at a site in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, the Environment Agency said.

The illegal fly tipping site near the River Cherwell has sparked major outrage among residents and MPs, and was later declared a critical incident by the Environment Agency (EA).

The Environment Agency, which was first alerted to the illegal waste dump in July, said co-operation between officers from its major investigation team and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man from the Guildford area.

Following the arrest, Anna Burns, the Environment Agency’s Area Director for The Thames, said: “The appalling illegal waste dump in Kidlington has rightly provoked outrage over the potential consequences for the community and environment.

“We have been working round the clock with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit to bring the perpetrators to justice and make them pay for this offence.

“Our investigative efforts have secured an arrest today, which will be the first step in delivering justice for residents and punishing those responsible.”

The Prime Minister previously said he is appalled by the “disgusting” mountain of waste and that he wants to see it cleaned up as quickly as possible.

Sir Keir Starmer backed the EA’s criminal investigation into the vast fly tip in a field alongside the A34 in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, and said the regulator should use all its powers to get on with the clean-up of the site.

open image in gallery Environment Agency has already secured a restriction order to prevent further dumping and is actively monitoring the River Cherwell for pollution ( Getty )

The EA has deployed additional officers to manage the area and progress its investigation, named Operation Nation, which is following “several lines of inquiry”.

Its teams have agreed a plan to erect additional barriers to minimise waste moving into the river if there is rainfall or flooding.

Drone footage has shown the mound of rubbish – which the EA has described as shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic – stretching for 150 metres through the field while concerns have been raised of pollution into the nearby river.

The Environment Secretary met with EA chief executive Philip Duffy on Thursday to discuss the multi-agency response.

On Friday, Emma Reynolds said in a statement: “The appalling illegal waste dumped in Kidlington is disgraceful and I know how strongly local people feel about the site.

“I’ve instructed the Environment Agency to take decisive action to reduce the risk of environmental harm and I am pleased they are now installing additional barriers to prevent pollution of the Cherwell.

“I am being regularly updated on the ongoing investigation and I want to see justice served for this disgusting crime.”

A temporary boom – a floating barrier used to contain debris on water – was already in place, the EA said.

There has not yet been any evidence of “waste breakdown”, it added.

open image in gallery The EA insisted it has worked “quickly and decisively” since it first visited the site in July ( AFP via Getty Images )

The EA insisted it has worked “quickly and decisively” since it first visited the site in July, issuing first a cease-and-desist order to the landowner, and then obtaining a court order in October to close down the site following further illegal dumping of waste.

Mr Duffy said on Friday: “The illegal tipping in Kidlington is totally abhorrent and I share the local community’s disgust at this case of environmental vandalism.”

The area is closed and the EA said “the public and media are not allowed to enter the site and climb the waste”, as it could jeopardise the criminal investigation and risks harming the environment.

The EA has said it does not have a duty to clear waste, but does have the powers to compel action, and its priority is to manage the risks posed by the rubbish and pursue those responsible to make them pay.

Police, fire services and Oxfordshire County Council are working alongside the EA.

Local Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller has called for the Government to issue a directive similar to that for Hoades Wood near Ashford, Kent, in 2024 which told the EA to clear up the site.