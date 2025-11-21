Critical incident declared in Oxfordshire after illegal flytipping incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An illegal fly-tipping site near the River Cherwell in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, has been designated a "critical incident" by the Environment Agency (EA).

The EA’s chief executive stated the declaration means the agency is "laser-focused on finding those responsible and ensuring they face the full force of the law".

The Prime Minister previously said he is appalled by the “disgusting” mountain of waste and that he wants to see it cleaned up as quickly as possible.

Sir Keir Starmer backed the EA’s criminal investigation into the vast fly-tip in a field alongside the A34 in Kidlington and called for the regulator to "use all its powers to get on with the clean-up of the site".

The EA has deployed additional officers to manage the area and progress its investigation, named Operation Nation, which is following “several lines of inquiry”.

Its teams have agreed a plan to erect additional barriers to minimise waste moving into the river if there is rainfall or flooding.

Drone footage has shown the mound of rubbish – which the EA has described as shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic – stretching for 150 metres through the field while concerns have been raised of pollution into the nearby river.

The Environment Secretary met with EA chief executive Philip Duffy on Thursday to discuss the multi-agency response.

On Friday, Emma Reynolds said in a statement: “The appalling illegal waste dumped in Kidlington is disgraceful and I know how strongly local people feel about the site.

“I’ve instructed the Environment Agency to take decisive action to reduce the risk of environmental harm and I am pleased they are now installing additional barriers to prevent pollution of the Cherwell.

“I am being regularly updated on the ongoing investigation and I want to see justice served for this disgusting crime.”

A temporary boom – a floating barrier used to contain debris on water – was already in place, the EA said.

There has not yet been any evidence of “waste breakdown”, it added.

open image in gallery The EA has deployed additional officers to manage the area and progress its investigation, named Operation Nation, which is following “several lines of inquiry” ( Getty )

The EA insisted it has worked “quickly and decisively” since it first visited the site in July, issuing first a cease-and-desist order to the landowner, and then obtaining a court order in October to close down the site following further illegal dumping of waste.

Mr Duffy said on Friday: “The illegal tipping in Kidlington is totally abhorrent and I share the local community’s disgust at this case of environmental vandalism.”

In an interview with BBC South Today, at a school breakfast club in Reading as the Government rolls out the free programme to 500 more primary schools, Sir Keir was asked about the Cherwell waste dump.

“I’m really pleased there’s a criminal investigation and I want to see that succeed, because the culprits need to be put before a court,” he said.

He added: “I think the Environment Agency needs to use all the powers at its disposal to get on with the clean-up”, adding that should happen “as soon as possible”.

The area is closed and the EA said “the public and media are not allowed to enter the site and climb the waste”, as it could jeopardise the criminal investigation and risks harming the environment.

The EA has said it does not have a duty to clear waste, but does have the powers to compel action, and its priority is to manage the risks posed by the rubbish and pursue those responsible to make them pay.

Police, fire services and Oxfordshire County Council are working alongside the EA.

Local Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller has called for the Government to issue a directive similar to that for Hoades Wood near Ashford, Kent, in 2024 which told the EA to clear up the site.