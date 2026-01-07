Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inverted food pyramid featured in new dietary guidelines

The latest update will include images of an inverted pyramid — flipping longstanding visuals of the American diet
The latest update will include images of an inverted pyramid — flipping longstanding visuals of the American diet (HHS/USDA)
  • The 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the Trump administration advise consuming more whole foods and protein, and less highly processed foods and added sugar.
  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins issued the latest guidelines, which form the basis for federal nutrition programmes and policies.
  • Kennedy emphasised the message to "Eat real food" as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.
  • The guidelines stress the importance of fresh vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, healthy fats, and fruits.
  • A new graphic was also introduced, depicting an inverted version of the long-abandoned food pyramid with protein, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables at the top, and whole grains at the bottom.
In full

