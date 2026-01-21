Sean Hannity accused of hanging out with ‘pedophiles and perverts’ on air
- Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones engaged in a heated on-air confrontation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, accusing him of associating with "pedophiles and perverts."
- Jones referenced Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and the Epstein files while making his accusations against Hannity.
- He brandished a photograph of the Ku Klux Klan, drawing a comparison between the white supremacist group and ICE agents.
- Jones further criticised Hannity, alleging he profits $45m annually by using fear-mongering tactics about immigration to divert attention from corporate issues.
- The exchange included personal insults, with Hannity calling Jones a "disgrace" and Jones questioning Hannity's service to the country.