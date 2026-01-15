French president acknowledges ‘unsightly appearance’ during address
- French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his noticeable red and puffy eye during his New Year's address to the armed forces in Istres, southern France.
- He reassured attendees that the eye condition was "completely harmless" and apologised for its "unsightly appearance."
- Macron lightheartedly joked about the situation, referencing the song "Eye of the Tiger" as a "sign of determination."
- Earlier in the day, he had been observed wearing sunglasses during a troop inspection.
- Despite the humorous interlude, his speech also focused on significant military challenges for 2026, including accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and deploying troops to Greenland.