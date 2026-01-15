French President Macron laughs off ‘unsightly’ eye condition during military address
‘Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,’ Macron said
French President Emmanuel Macron injected a moment of levity into his New Year's address to France’s armed forces, quipping about a noticeable eye condition.
Appearing with a puffy, red eye at the military base in Istres, southern France, Mr Macron reassured attendees that the issue was "completely harmless."
He began his speech by acknowledging his appearance, stating: "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless." Earlier in the day, he had been seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection.
Mr Macron then joked about the situation, adding: "Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination."
This was an apparent nod to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.
Despite the lighthearted interlude, Mr Macron’s address focused on critical challenges for the military in 2026.
These included France’s accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to send troops to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark.
