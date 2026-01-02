FTSE 100 hits new milestone amid new year surge
- The FTSE 100 index reached a new all-time intraday high, surpassing 10,000 points for the first time on Friday.
- This significant milestone follows a strong rally at the start of the new year, with the index rising over 1 per cent.
- The blue-chip index recorded a 21.5 per cent increase throughout 2025, marking its best annual performance since 2009.
- Companies such as Rolls-Royce and miner Fresnillo led the charge, with defence and precious metal firms contributing significantly to the index's strength.
- Investors were attracted to the relative resilience of these UK stocks amidst global political uncertainty and a lacklustre domestic economy.