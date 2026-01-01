Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FTSE 100 has best year since 2009 – how it outperformed its rivals

The UK’s FTSE 100 has had its best year since recovering from the 2008 financial crisis
The UK’s FTSE 100 has had its best year since recovering from the 2008 financial crisis (Jeff Moore/PA)
  • The FTSE 100 recorded its best annual returns since 2009 in 2025, gaining 21.5 per cent from the end of 2024.
  • The UK's main stock market index outperformed its European and US counterparts, including the Stoxx 600, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.
  • Significant gains were observed across British mining, defence, and finance shares, with companies like Fresnillo, Rolls-Royce, and Lloyds Banking Group seeing substantial growth.
  • This strong performance occurred despite a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty, including market drops following tariff announcements by US president Donald Trump.
  • While IPO activity on the London Stock Exchange saw a stronger year, several listed businesses chose to delist for foreign markets or private ownership.
