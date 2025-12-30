Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fungus that causes deadly infections found in over 60 countries globally

Candida auris has now been found in at least 61 countries
Candida auris has now been found in at least 61 countries (Getty/iStock)
  • A drug-resistant variety of the common fungus Candida auris is increasing in virulence and spreading globally, now found in at least 61 countries.
  • This invasive yeast causes deadly infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems, and is associated with a high mortality rate even with antifungal therapy.
  • Candida auris evades drugs and human immune responses through unique traits, including switching growth forms, using cell wall proteins to stick to skin, and employing efflux pumps to remove antifungal medications.
  • The fungus also forms slimy biofilm layers on surfaces, making it difficult for drugs to penetrate, and its misidentification often delays appropriate treatment.
  • Scientists are calling for the development of novel antifungal agents, improved diagnostic tests, and better surveillance mechanisms, especially in resource-poor countries, to combat this growing public health threat.
