Popular high street cafe eyes 40 new stores
- Gail's bakery chain plans to open 40 new stores across England by February 2026, continuing its rapid nationwide expansion.
- The upmarket bakery is strategically targeting locations outside London, following 36 new openings in the last financial year.
- Sales surged by approximately 20 per cent to £278 million in the year to February 2025.
- Despite increased sales, pre-tax losses widened to £7.8 million due to significant investment in new stores and higher staff costs.
- Gail's retail arm, its bakeries, is identified as the faster-growing and more profitable part of the group, despite a competitive market.