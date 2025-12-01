Gail’s to open 40 new stores across England amid huge sales boom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gail’s is set to open 40 new stores across England over the next year.

The upmarket bakery chain is strategically targeting locations beyond London as it continues its rapid nationwide expansion following strong yearly sales growth.

Thirty-six new cafes opened in the last financial year, including its first sites in the south west.

The next 40 are slated for completion by February 2026.

Recently filed accounts show sales surged by approximately 20 per cent to £278 million in the year to February 2025.

However, pre-tax losses widened to £7.8 million, from £7.4 million, as significant investment in new stores drove up business expenses and staff costs.

Gail’s is planning to open 40 new stores in England ( PA Archive )

Gail’s had more than 4,000 staff at the end of February – about 500 more than the previous year following the recruitment drive.

It also has a wholesale business which sells baked goods to other stores and supermarkets such as Waitrose and Ocado.

Directors of the company said the wholesale market was “very competitive” but that it was attracting new and existing customers with high “quality at reasonable prices”.

The price of Gail’s sourdough loaf starts from about £4.80.

It said the retail arm – meaning its bakeries – was the “faster growing and more profitable part” of the group.

“But the market also remains very competitive and we recognise that to be able to grow we must continue to provide innovative world-class food in attractive neighbourhood bakeries,” bosses added.