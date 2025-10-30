Gayle King reportedly stepping down as anchor of ‘CBS Mornings’
- Gayle King, a long-standing anchor of CBS Mornings, is reportedly expected to step down from her main anchor role next year.
- Sources suggest King might transition to a different news role within CBS or produce her own programs.
- Her current contract with CBS is reported by Variety to expire in May, though CBS states it runs until May 2026.
- This potential change follows a significant restructuring at CBS News under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, which has included numerous layoffs.
- CBS has denied discussions about her contract, affirming her value to the network and expressing anticipation for future engagement.