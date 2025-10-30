Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBS stalwart Gayle King, who has fronted the broadcaster’s morning show for over a decade, is expected to step down from her anchor role on next year, according to a new report.

King, host of “CBS Mornings,” may switch to a different role in the news section, though this has not been confirmed, sources told Variety.

It comes following a major overhaul under CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, which has seen sweeping cuts, the loss of two streaming shows and roughly 100 layoffs, among other things. Among those to be let go were eight on-air correspondents and hosts, all of whom were women, and half of whom were people of color.

King’s existing contract with CBS is set to expire in May, per Variety, though it is possible she may stay with the broadcaster with a deal to produce her own programming.

The outlet notes that former “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, who stepped down in January, now works as a senior correspondent on a number of programs.

The Independent has contacted CBS News for more information about King’s departure from the morning show and her future with the network.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson said: “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

More follows ...