Independent
Trump latest
Gayle King expected to depart ‘CBS Mornings’ in latest restructure under new leader Bari Weiss: report

King, who has fronted the broadcaster’s morning show for over a decade, is expected to step down from her anchor role on next year

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 30 October 2025 23:07 GMT
US television personality Gayle King
US television personality Gayle King (AFP via Getty Images)

CBS stalwart Gayle King, who has fronted the broadcaster’s morning show for over a decade, is expected to step down from her anchor role on next year, according to a new report.

King, host of “CBS Mornings,” may switch to a different role in the news section, though this has not been confirmed, sources told Variety.

It comes following a major overhaul under CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, which has seen sweeping cuts, the loss of two streaming shows and roughly 100 layoffs, among other things. Among those to be let go were eight on-air correspondents and hosts, all of whom were women, and half of whom were people of color.

King’s existing contract with CBS is set to expire in May, per Variety, though it is possible she may stay with the broadcaster with a deal to produce her own programming.

The outlet notes that former “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, who stepped down in January, now works as a senior correspondent on a number of programs.

The Independent has contacted CBS News for more information about King’s departure from the morning show and her future with the network.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson said: “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

More follows ...

