At least five dead in Gaza and Lebanon as Trump’s ceasefire is violated
- Israeli forces carried out further strikes in Gaza, killing at least three Palestinians, including a teenager, and demolishing homes and infrastructure, in violation of an October US-brokered ceasefire.
- A separate Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon killed two people near Bint Jbeil, with the Israeli military stating it targeted a Hezbollah member.
- Israel continues to occupy five locations on the Lebanese side of the border, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that ended a year-long conflict with Hezbollah, which has seen over 300 deaths.
- The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in 71,386 Palestinian deaths, with 420 occurring since the ceasefire, and has displaced most of Gaza's 2.2 million residents.
- Humanitarian aid access for Palestinians in Gaza remains restricted, with Israel blocking supplies and banning several international organisations from operating in the territory.