Israel kills at least 5 people across Gaza and Lebanon in latest ceasefire violations

The Israeli military carried out further strikes in areas of Gaza beyond its immediate control, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal brokered by the US in October.

The attacks killed at least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, in and around Khan Younis and injured many more near the Bureij refugee camp, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli forces also continued to demolish homes and infrastructure across northern and eastern Gaza, including Gaza City neighbourhoods, saying they were targeting militant facilities.

In southern Lebanon, meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike on Sunday killed two people after targeting a car near the town of Bint Jbeil, the Lebanese ministry of health said.

The attack reportedly occurred in the Ayn al-Mizrab area, destroying the vehicle and damaging nearby buildings.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hezbollah member, accusing the Lebanese group of failing to comply with a ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024.

Israel has launched repeated attacks in Lebanon since the ceasefire, which ended a yearlong conflict with Hezbollah, killing more than 300 people.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy five locations on the Lebanese side of the border, in violation of the truce deal.

Israel and the US have pressed for Hezbollah to disarm, a demand the group has rejected. The Lebanese government is expected to meet this week to discuss the army’s progress on disarmament in southern Lebanon, part of a plan which initially set the end of 2025 as a deadline.

A ceasefire monitoring committee involving Lebanon, Israel, France, the US and the UN is also due to convene.

In Gaza, after destroying homes and infrastructure in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood, the Israeli military claimed that it was targeting “terrorist infrastructure above and below ground” and confirmed further strikes in Beit Lahiya.

Israel launched a bloody war on Gaza in October 2023 after nearly 1,200 people were killed during a Palestinian militant attack on southern Israel.

The Israeli war has killed at least 71,386 Palestinians so far, at least 420 of them since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israeli forces have also razed much of the besieged territory to ground, displacing most of its 2.2 million people.

Humanitarian groups say aid access for the Palestinians remains restricted despite the ceasefire, with Israel blocking supplies and banning several international organisations from operating in Gaza.