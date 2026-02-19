Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s Board of Peace pledges $7B for Gaza - a fraction of what it needs

Trump calls $5bn Gaza pledge ‘peanuts’ compared to past Middle East spending
  • Donald Trump convened the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, announcing significant pledges for Gaza's reconstruction.
  • Nations including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait collectively pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund.
  • Additional contributions included $75million from FIFA for football−related projects and $2 billion from the United Nations for humanitarian assistance.
  • The total amount pledged, however, falls substantially short of the estimated $70 billion required to rebuild Gaza.
  • Gaza has been devastated by years of conflict, necessitating extensive reconstruction efforts.
