Trump’s Board of Peace pledges $7B for Gaza - a fraction of what it needs
- Donald Trump convened the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, announcing significant pledges for Gaza's reconstruction.
- Nations including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait collectively pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund.
- Additional contributions included $75million from FIFA for football−related projects and $2 billion from the United Nations for humanitarian assistance.
- The total amount pledged, however, falls substantially short of the estimated $70 billion required to rebuild Gaza.
- Gaza has been devastated by years of conflict, necessitating extensive reconstruction efforts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks