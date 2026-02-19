Trump outlines global commitments to rebuild Gaza during Board of Peace debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump convened the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, announcing that nations had pledged $7 billion towards a Gaza reconstruction fund.

The ambitious initiative aims to rebuild the war-torn enclave, but hinges on the disarmament of Hamas, an objective currently far from realisation. The gathering in Washington comes as Trump seeks to cultivate a reputation as a peacemaker, even as the United States escalates threats against Iran and bolsters its military presence in the region.

The substantial sum for Gaza’s recovery was reportedly contributed by countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait. Trump also declared that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace, though he did not specify the source of these funds or whether congressional approval would be sought. Further pledges included: $75 million from FIFA for football-related projects in Gaza and $2 billion from the United Nations for humanitarian assistance. These figures, however, fall significantly short of the estimated $70 billion required to rebuild Gaza, which has been devastated by two years of conflict.

The Board’s membership is predominantly comprised of Middle Eastern nations, alongside leaders from outside the region who may be seeking to curry favour with Trump.

Notably, some key Western allies, concerned about the initiative's scope, are absent. While Israel is a member, Palestinian representatives are not included. Trump’s suggestion that the Board’s remit could extend beyond Gaza to address other global "hotspots" has sparked anxiety that it might undermine the United Nations' established role in international diplomacy.

Despite this, Trump asserted, "We're going to strengthen the United Nations," even as the US faces arrears in its payments to the global body. Norway, initially cited by Trump as a host for a Board event, later clarified it was not joining the initiative.

open image in gallery Gaza government media office says Israeli forces have completely destroyed 835 mosques and partially damaged 180 ( Reuters )

A significant component of the plan involves the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force to Gaza. Trump stated that several nations are preparing to send thousands of troops, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announcing a contribution of up to 8,000 personnel.

This force, led by a US general with an Indonesian deputy, is intended to begin operations in Israeli-controlled areas, starting with Rafah, to train a new police force. The ultimate goal, according to Trump, is to prepare 12,000 police officers and deploy 20,000 troops.

The disarmament of Hamas remains a critical and contentious issue. Trump expressed hope that force would not be necessary, claiming Hamas had promised to disarm and "looks like they're going to be doing that, but we'll have to find out." However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning, stating, "Very soon, Hamas will face a dilemma - to disarm peacefully or disarmed forcefully."

open image in gallery Gaza government media office says Israeli forces have completely destroyed 835 mosques and partially damaged 180 ( Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem indicated that any international force must "monitor the ceasefire and prevent the (Israeli) occupation from continuing its aggression," adding that disarmament could be discussed without a direct commitment. Hamas, which has resumed administration of the enclave, claims it is ready to hand over to a US-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats, but alleges Israel has blocked their entry into Gaza.

The Board of Peace meeting unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions with Iran. Even as Trump presented himself as a proponent of peace, he maintained a hawkish stance towards Tehran, stating he expected to know within 10 days whether a "meaningful deal" to end the standoff was possible. The event itself reportedly bore the hallmarks of a Trump campaign rally, complete with blaring music from his eclectic playlist and attendees receiving red Trump hats.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "We have to get this right. There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that." The path forward for the Board of Peace, particularly regarding Hamas disarmament and the broader geopolitical landscape, presents considerable challenges.