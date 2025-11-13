Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GB News interview with Robert Jenrick interrupted by anti-Brexit puppets

Robert Jenrick TV interview interrupted by protesters carrying cuddly toys
  • Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, was interrupted by anti-Brexit protesters during a live GB News interview.
  • The protesters used Sooty and Sweep puppets, other stuffed animals, and placards to disrupt the broadcast.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday, 12 November, while Jenrick was appearing on the programme.
  • Jenrick remained composed, apologising to hosts Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello and referring to the protesters as 'clowns'.
  • GB News host Stephen Dixon later criticised the protesters' method, questioning the effectiveness of using puppets to make a serious point.
