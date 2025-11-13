Robert Jenrick was interrupted by anti-Brexit protesters holding up Sooty and Sweep puppets during a live TV interview.

The shadow justice secretary appeared to remain unfazed as Sooty and Sweep, as well as other stuffed animals and placards, were held up behind him, during his interview on GB News on Wednesday (12 November).

He apologised to hosts Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello: “You will have to excuse the clowns I have behind me. It’s not David Lammy, this time it’s even worse.”

Mr Dixon later criticised the protesters: “Has anyone ever thought that waving puppets is how you make a serious point?”